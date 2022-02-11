3rd ODI: India opt to bat first against West Indies

3rd ODI: India opt to bat first against West Indies

Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer return to the team after recovering from Covid-19

  Feb 11 2022
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 13:46 ist

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies on Friday as the hosts aimed for a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.

India, who have already clinched the series with two comfortable victories, made four changes to the team that won the previous match by 44 runs in Ahmedabad.

Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer return to the team after recovering from Covid-19. Pace bowler Deepak Chahar and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made the XI.

"Always nice to post some runs and give the bowlers a chance to do what they did the other night," Rohit said of his team that bowled out the West Indies for 193 in their chase of 238.

The West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran in the absence of regular captain Kieron Pollard who missed the previous match due to a niggle, made one change.

The tourists have brought in leg-spinner Hayden Walsh in place of Akeal Hosein.

"I wanted to bowl first again. Couldn't get over the line in the last game, hopefully we do it today," said Pooran. "The batters need to bat for long and not leave it for others."

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

