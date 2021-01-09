After Pant, Jadeja suffers injury, taken for scans

3rd Test: After Pant, Ravindra Jadeja suffers blow to left thumb, taken for scans

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jan 09 2021, 12:01 ist
  updated: Jan 09 2021, 12:13 ist
Ravindra Jadeja. Credit: AFP Photo

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a nasty blow to his left thumb and is unlikely to bowl in the Australian second innings of the third Test after being taken for scans to ascertain the damage to his bowling hand.

Jadeja's 28-run knock allowed India to limit Australia's first-innings lead to less than 100 but towards the end, a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves and he needed immediate medical attention.

"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans," the BCCI stated in a media release.

He was in pain and once the team was back in the field for the second innings, his left thumb looked pretty swollen and the physio applied taping on it. He threw a few balls but then it was decided that it won't be possible for him to continue.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sustained an elbow injury, which could rule him out of the remainder of the third Test against Australia here.

Reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha replaced Pant as per ICC rules after the latter was taken for scans.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," the BCCI stated in a release.

(With inputs from PTI)

