4th Test: India 108/1 at lunch on Day 3, lead England by 9 runs

India lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the morning session before Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara stabilised the innings to take the visitors to 108 for one in their second essay against England at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 43 for no loss, India added 65 runs for the loss of Rahul's wicket this morning to lead England by nine runs.

At the first break of the day, Rohit was batting on 47, while Pujara was on unbeaten 14.

James Anderson (1/28) was the lone wicket-taker for England.

Brief Scores: India 191 and for 108 for 1 in 42 overs (Rohit Sharma 47 batting, KL Rahul 46, Cheteshwar Pujara 14 batting; James Anderson 1/28)

England 1st Innings 290 (Ollie Pope 81, Chris Woakes 50, Umesh Yadav 3/76, Jasprit Bumrah 2/67).