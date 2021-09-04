4th Test: Rohit scores 8th Test century, extends India's lead over England to 97

India opener Rohit Sharma scored his 8th Test century on Saturday in the post-lunch session on day 3 of the 4th England vs India Test at the Oval in London.
At the time of writing, India had posted a score of 196/1 with Sharma and Pujara on strike. Virat Kohli's men lead England by 97 runs in the second innings.
