Rohit scores 8th Test ton, extends India's lead to 97

4th Test: Rohit scores 8th Test century, extends India's lead over England to 97

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 04 2021, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 20:07 ist
Rohit Sharma (L) celebrates his century against England on Day 3 of the 4th Test along with Cheteshwar Pujara. Credit: Reuters Photo

India opener Rohit Sharma scored his 8th Test century on Saturday in the post-lunch session on day 3 of the 4th England vs India Test at the Oval in London.

At the time of writing, India had posted a score of 196/1 with Sharma and Pujara on strike. Virat Kohli's men lead England by 97 runs in the second innings.

India
England
Sports News
Cricket
Rohit Sharma

