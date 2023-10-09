7000 cops, teams to detect chemical, nuclear threats, hit NSG teams to be deployed to secure Ind-Pak WC match

Ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan cricket World Cup match on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, about 7,000 police force will be deployed for safety, a significant number of which will be manning communally sensitive areas, police said Monday. The police will be deploying teams to detect any potential threats be it "chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear."

In what is considered to be one of the most intense cricketing rivalries, India will be playing Pakistan at the stadium in Motera which is expected to be witnessed by more than one lakh spectators and hundreds of VVIPs. The stadium has a capacity of nearly 1.3 lakh seats and is hailed as the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Addressing a press conference, Ahmedabad police commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik said, "This is a match on which everyone is eyeing. We expect that they watch it with sportsmanship. In the past 20 years (when Pakistan played India) nothing happened and this time too, we will ensure that no untoward incidents happens."