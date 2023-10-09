7000 cops, teams to detect chemical, nuclear threats, hit NSG teams to be deployed to secure Ind-Pak WC match

Ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan cricket World Cup match on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, about 7,000 police force will be deployed for safety, a significant number of which will be manning communally sensitive areas, police said Monday. The police will be deploying teams to detect any potential threats be it "chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear."
In what is considered to be one of the most intense cricketing rivalries, India will be playing Pakistan at the stadium in Motera which is expected to be witnessed by more than one lakh spectators and hundreds of VVIPs. The stadium has a capacity of nearly 1.3 lakh seats and is hailed as the largest cricket stadium in the world.
Addressing a press conference, Ahmedabad police commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik said, "This is a match on which everyone is eyeing. We expect that they watch it with sportsmanship. In the past 20 years (when Pakistan played India) nothing happened and this time too, we will ensure that no untoward incidents happens."
He said that about 7,000 police force will be deployed for security purposes. In addition to it, about 4,000 home guards will also be used for security and traffic management. According to police, 21, deputy commissioner of police rank officers, 47 assistant commissioner of police, 131 police inspectors, 369 sub-inspectors and 6875 head constables will be used.
Besides, 13 companies of State Reserve Police (SRP) and three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) will be used. Malik said that SRP and RAF will be deployed at 70 points which are communally sensitive. These areas include Shahpur, Dariapur, among others in old Ahmedabad.
Besides, country's elite anti-terrorism force National Security Guard's three hit teams, anti-drone teams, 13 bomb disposal squads, mounted police, among others will be guarding the stadium and its peripheries. Malik said that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will also be placed to detect "chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear threats."
"The deployment is being done keeping in mind the sensitivity of match which has the potential of turning communal. RAF and SRP will be deployed at sensitive areas such as Dariapur, Karanj, Shahpur among other places," Malik said adding that ""It is the duty of police to secure everyone impartially and professionally. We have augmented (resources) accordingly."
He said that Pakistani teams will be provided additional escort team apart from a usual pilot team. The Ahmedabad police commissioner addressed the media after participating in a meeting in Gandhinagar chaired by chief minister Bhupendra Patel who reviewed the preparation.
According to Malik, visitors will not be allowed to take water bottles or anything which they can throw inside the stadium except mobile phones. Posters or banners with objectionable messages will also be seized. This comes in view of threats the police have received through emails and voice messages purportedly by Khalistani activists. Malik said that most of the threating emails have originated from abroad including Canada.