A career that deserved a better script

Living on the margins comes at a price.

KP Bhaskar, who was only eight when he moved to Delhi from his home town Thiruvananthapuram, found his passion in cricket. The burning desire to play for India fuelled his performances, helping him emerge as Delhi’s prolific run-scorer in the 1980s. An impressive domestic career notwithstanding, Bhaskar never could wear the prized cap.

“Maybe I was considered an outsider in Delhi,” Bhaskar begins. He finally seems to have found answers to those questions that haunted him for years. “I think the fact that I didn’t get due respect from the State I played for could be one of the reasons I missed out.

“There were selectors from Delhi who had other favourite players whom they preferred and in the process I was never considered. Perhaps hings may have been different if I had played for Karnataka or Tamil Nadu,” he reasons.

Bhaskar’s grouse isn’t unreasonable. When he called it quits, the right-hand batsman had amassed 5443 runs at an average of 52.84 in 95 first-class games. Bhaskar, who had cemented the reputation of being Delhi’s crisis man, was considered a certainty for selection every season. But the all important call remained elusive.

“I was knocking on the door of the Indian team. All I wanted was somebody to open and let me go in,” he says. “I was a standby for seven years. From the Sri Lanka series in 1985 to the New Zealand series in 1991, my name was discussed. It was a matter of that one step,” he recollects. Poor luck is one of the culprits in all nearly men stories. It didn’t spare Bhaskar either.

After being picked for the final ODI against New Zealand, Bhaskar was denied a debut when rain washed out the game in Jammu in 1988. Three years later, Bhaskar came agonisingly close to playing for India ‘A’. In the SAARC tournament in Dhaka, as Bhaskar waited for his chance to bat, a riot in response to the demolition of Babri Masjid forced the organisers to cancel the meet.

“Well, I am a firm believer in destiny and these incidents make it clear that I wasn’t destined to play for India,” he philosophises.

“My career has seen such setbacks. I would always play when the team required. I failed often when I had to play for myself. I would do well throughout the season. The selectors would come to watch one particular match and unfortunately I would fail that day. One bad day would undo all my good efforts,” he rues.

When hard work goes unrewarded, one finds it difficult to maintain the hunger to excel. “My goal of playing for the country kept me going. The pride of playing for India is a great motivator. That’s also the reason I quit at 29. It isn’t an age to retire but I wasn’t being myself. I was ignored for the Duleep Trophy and I realised I wasn’t in the reckoning as many youngsters begun to do well,” he explains.

The 57-year-old, who has coached senior domestic sides, is once again haunted by the ghosts of his past.

“I would love to coach the junior India sides. But when you see people much younger than me getting the job I once again think of those old days,” he admits.

It hurt Bhaskar when people called him unfortunate. It’s hard to think of another word to sum up a career, which definitely deserved a better script.