A Gambhir era begins

Bengaluru: When Gautam Gambhir’s name was first floated as a potential candidate to replace Rahul Dravid as the Indian cricket team’s head coach, the overwhelming reaction was “You can’t be serious!” After all, perception often takes precedence over actual personality. The person behind the persona, however, weighed heavy and Gambhir was handed the job, thus ending one of Indian cricket’s most open kept secrets.

During his playing days, Gambhir was a feisty batter and a fierce competitor, never shy of a confrontation. Post his playing days, little seems to have changed. If anything, he presents the same of the more in a nuanced fashion now.

Gambhir has inherited a vibrant squad across the three formats from Dravid, with the T20 team in transition following the retirements of three stalwarts -- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

If ensuring a seamless transition is a big enough challenge in itself, the 42-year-old has three high-profile assignments coming up, starting with the tour of Australia for a five-Test series towards the end of this year. India play another set of five Tests in England next summer, immediately after the final of the third cycle of the World Test Championship. Though India haven’t qualified for the Lord’s final yet, they sit on top of the WTC points table. Sandwiched between these two big series is the Champions Trophy in February-March next year, slated to be held in Pakistan.