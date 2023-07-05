A kick in the gut for Padikkal

It’s easy, common even, to trivialise the personal struggles of athletes. ‘They get paid to do it so they should do it well’ is the oft-held narrative in spheres outside the athletic community.

There is certainly some credence to this because it’s a job they signed up for, but there must also be room to empathise with their everyday grind as ordinary people.

Devdutt Padikkal had contracted Covid-19 in early 2021, but recovered in time to play the Indian Premier League for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 411 runs from 14 games.

He was subsequently picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for 2022, and even there he did alright with 376 runs from 17 games, but an illness befell the left-hander Karnataka opener the season after.

“I was falling ill very often and that was a concern, it was a stomach issue but I was also falling ill very frequently,” he says. “Most of last season, I was struggling to be healthy. It’s a huge challenge to be a professional cricketer and go through this. It was so tough that at times I would bat and then not come out to the field.

“I did think ‘why me?’, ‘why do I have to go through this at such an important phase of my career?',” he adds.

Despite dealing with conditions which left him ‘incapacitated’ frequently, Padikkal got the 2023 season going with a solid performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 183 runs in 5 matches at an average of 61.

He skipped the following Vijay Hazare Trophy due to the same illness and just about returned to play the Ranji Trophy. He played five out of the nine games for 260 runs at an average of 37.14, but you could tell he didn’t have the legs on him.

But the 22-year-old had a few months to feel better before the IPL would come rolling. When it did, Padikkal wasn’t on point.

“I was playing through my illness, I definitely wasn’t at my hundred per cent,” says the Rajasthan Royals batter. “But the truth is that I wasn’t even sure I would be able to play in the IPL this season so I’m just glad I could play.”

What that translated to was 261 runs from 11 games at an average of 26.10, and the ire of the entire Royals community. “I understood going into the (IPL) season, it won’t be the easiest for me. I was not prepared enough, and I knew it would be a challenge,” he says.

To say, however, that the illness was the only reason for his sub-par showing isn’t accurate.

Padikkal, who has played all of his cricket as a top-order batter, was moved to the middle-order by the Royals. His failures prompted him to eventually go on record and state that he had to learn how to adapt at any batting position, but switching batting positions is no frivolous matter.

“It’s definitely challenging. I have played at the top my whole career. To make that switch at the highest level is challenging, especially at short notice,” he explains. “It’s mainly about the mindset. The approach you have as an opener is not the one you have when you play in the middle. It’s a huge difference, and you can’t change that overnight.”

But, Padikkal insists, he views the entire episode as a blessing and a space to grow from.

When asked if this growth will help in his way back to the Indian side (Padikkal has played two T20Is for India), he said: “When you’re playing at the highest level, there are lot of people vying for one or two spots. You’re going to be out sometimes, and a lot will be said and you just have to deal with it. See, most of them are not aware of what goes on (in the personal life of an athlete). That’s normal, but I can’t go around telling my story to everyone. I don’t think there is room for that, nor is there room for excuses.”

The youngster has a tough hand, but he’s still at the table. Sometimes, that’s good enough.