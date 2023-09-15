A rivalry that exists only on the other side of border

For a team that has a 7-38 record against India, Bangladesh sure have a lot of spunk to stand up to the ‘Big Brother’. The interesting thing is that India still get goaded by them.
While what seems like sibling rivalry isn’t exactly riveting as far as the numbers are concerned, it surely is a fun watch because the temperance of players will be tested when they run into each other in an inconsequential Super Four game of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.
India booked their spot in the final following a clinical dismantling of Sri Lanka in the previous game. Bangladesh have won one game this entire series, and that too against Afghanistan.
So, there’s little or no reason to expect an upset, more so now that Mushfiqur Rahim is out due to personal reasons and Shakib Al Hasan could sit this one out. But that means Bangladesh have a chance to move about the combination and see what backups they can have should these seniors have an injury or some such during the World Cup.
India, though, are not likely to experiment much having already done plenty of that in the lead-up to this tournament. The only change they’re likely to consider is reinstating Shreyas Iyer in place of Ishan Kishan.
Now that KL Rahul has shown that he is comfortable both in front and behind the stumps, Kishan is not a resource the team will want to engage with, save for using him as a backup. Iyer has been in India’s scheme of things for a period of time and he has delivered with a degree of consistency.
Had it not been for his back spasm from a few days ago, it’s very likely that he would have featured in the side and Rahul would have gotten more time off. That, it turned out, was not necessary because the Karnataka batter looked more than ready.
But had Iyer been ready for the last game against Sri Lanka, there is no doubt that they would have picked him up ahead of Kishan. This, as the Indian management reiterates ad nauseam, is the problem of plenty.
A similar scenario presents itself among bowlers where they have had to sit Mohammed Shami out while playing Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as the frontline pacers. It helps that Hardik Pandya has looked like his former self.
Shami’s pedigree would make him the primary option to most teams in world cricket, but given how loaded India’s pace unit is, a bowler with 163 wickets from 91 ODIs has to warm the bench. That said, there is a chance they might keep him in good humour by bowling him on Friday.
As for the top order, no changes - unless forced - will be made. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been getting more than useful starts, while Virat Kohli and Rahul have looked unquestionably efficient.
Sure, the top three have had a couple of bad games come their way, but even there, they have not been entirely undone. They have all looked in control and are striking the ball as well as they have in recent memory.
This game against Bangladesh is yet another chance for India to polish the rock so that they can take a gem to the World Cup. It is also an opportunity for Bangladesh to put one over India so they can have bragging rights. That, it seems, has always mattered more to them.