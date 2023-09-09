A school in unorthodoxy

“We know everyone will not have long careers so even if we get them (unorthodox) bowlers to play for a few years and win us a few games, it will be enough,” he explained the rationale behind going after unique bowlers. “In general, the career span for bowlers is short so wouldn’t it be better if they bowl the only way they know how to? Instead of that, if we tweak too much, we might hurt them and they will lose out on that x-factor.”