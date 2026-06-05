Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

A testing ground for Indians

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium will become the country’s 31st Test venue when it hosts the one-off clash between India and Afghanistan from Saturday.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 19:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 19:06 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us