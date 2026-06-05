A testing ground for Indians

<p>The late Bishen Singh Bedi, during an event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in mid-2000s, had jokingly remarked that while South India had a great cricketing culture, Punjab had only agriculture. For a place with that image, it’s remarkable that it will have a third Test venue, a distinction only Mumbai used to have till now. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium here will become the country’s 31st Test venue when it hosts the one-off clash between India and Afghanistan from Saturday. </p>.<p>The I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali used to be one of India’s premier Test centres until recently while Sector-16 Stadium, which belonged to Haryana, too has hosted Test cricket. </p>.<p>Just a week ago, PCA’s new stadium wore a festive look as the Indian Premier League attracted big crowds. On Saturday, that buzz would be missing as red-ball cricket makes its return. While it’s not the most anticipated face-off, India will view the Test as more than just another international fixture in their busy calendar. With the match not forming part of the World Test Championship cycle, the contest presents an opportunity for the Indian team management to assess players and address a few key areas ahead of a crucial Test schedule over the next 18 months.</p>.<p>India are set to play nine more Tests during that period, and this opportunity is significant in terms of evaluating potential candidates. Afghanistan, for all their exploits in white-ball formats, are far from being a formidable Test side. Their limited experience in red-ball cricket, combined with the fact that many of their leading players have prioritised white-ball commitments, makes this series an ideal platform for experimentation without the attendant pressure.</p>.<p>One of India’s biggest concerns remains the No. 3 position. The recent exits of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli led to a reshuffling of the batting order, with KL Rahul cementing the opening slot, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, and captain Shubman Gill taking over the No. 4 position. However, the crucial position between them has remained unsettled. India have handed opportunities to Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair and Washington Sundar but have failed to find an able successor to Cheteshwar Pujara. </p>.India vs Afghanistan | Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal as Test No.3? Gautam Gambhir answers.<p>At present, Nair appears to have fallen out of contention, while Padikkal, who got to play only one Test at No. 3 in Perth, isn’t the preferred option of the team management at the moment as reiterated by head coach Gautam Gambhir. That means Sudharsan will get an extended run to secure his place.</p>.<p>Another area of interest is the spin department. India are searching for a spinner who can provide not only control and wicket-taking ability but also contribute with the bat. Gambhir made it clear that veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, rested for the Afghanistan fixture, remains a central figure in India’s Test plans along with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav in the red-ball set-up. That means Axar Patel is out of the scheme of things, at least for the foreseeable future. </p>.<p>The selectors have included two promising uncapped left-arm spinners, Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey. One of them could be handed an opportunity against Afghanistan as India test their spin options for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka scheduled in August.</p>.<p>The Afghanistan Test, therefore, serves as an ideal opportunity for players to shed their limited-overs cricket instincts and reacquaint themselves with the demands of the longer format.</p>.<p>Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi and shorn of big names like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, beating Afghanistan shouldn’t be a tough task for India, but their recent home record should keep Gill and Co on their toes. </p>.<p>Teams (from): INDIA: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Gurnoor Brar.</p>.<p>AFGHANISTAN: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bilal Sami, Qais Ahmed, Mohammed Saleem, Ziaur Rahman.</p>