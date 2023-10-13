A thinking bowler’s road to redemption

"Obviously, in this format, you have to understand what is working," said Bumrah of how he approaches bowling in ODIs. "Some days there will be some swing, so your lengths would change. But this wicket was quite a batting track, we realised that early on. There was a little bit of seam but the ball was coming on to the bat really well from the first over. We realised that, so we were just trying to hit the hard length, try to make it as difficult as possible and try to make them hit difficult shots."