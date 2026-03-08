A victory beyond the field: J&K's moment of hope as cricketers bowl over state

<p>Describing the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, Mughal emperor Jahangir famously said, “<span class="italic">Agar firdaus bar ru-ye zamin ast, Hamin ast-o hamin ast-o hamin ast</span>” (If there is a paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this). The other part of the largest princely state of the British Raj — Jammu & Kashmir, is the valiant land of the fearless Dogra warriors. Serving as the first line of defense against waves of invaders since antiquity, the Dogras are arguably among the most war-decorated ethnic groups in the annals of India’s Armed Forces. </p>.<p>Within the infantry alone, they populate gallant regiments such as the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (the parent regiment of the current Army Chief), the Dogra Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and the Punjab Regiment. They also serve across other arms and services with a quiet dignity that has earned them the sobriquet of “Gentleman Soldiers”. They trace their martial legacy to the legendary Dogra warrior, General Zorawar Singh, often referred to as the “Napoleon of India”. His remarkable campaigns extended into regions that are today under the control of Pakistan or China, including Gilgit, Baltistan, Skardu and parts of Tibet.</p>.<p>However, in the popular imagination of the nation, the identity of J&K is often associated with terrorism, Article 370, the Jammu-Kashmir divide, or discredited politicians. This is an unfair and uncharitable perception, rooted in simplistic and reductive logic that often serves an unhinged purpose in this era of hyper-nationalism, majoritarianism and vacuous optics of ‘muscular politics’. </p>.<p>History, however, is far more complex. Few realise, for instance, that the genesis of the now much-bandied Article 370 did not lie with the Kashmiris themselves. There has indeed been violence, anti-national sentiment and even secessionist espousals in the region. Yet similar phases have occurred in places such as Punjab, Mizoram and even the hill tracts of Darjeeling. </p>.From scandal to summit: What J&K’s Ranji triumph means beyond the trophy.<p>Thankfully, no one ascribes any mal-intent to the people of those regions. Regrettably, that same dignity and sense of inclusion are not always afforded to many, especially from the Kashmir Valley, or now even from Leh.</p>.<p>As India aspires to move forward, the nation’s perception of J&K urgently needs a reset. The ‘Crown of India’ cannot languish or be continuously diminished. Its trajectory is perhaps the most important test of the mellifluous, foundational and constitutional idea of India. J&K is home to multiple faiths such as Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism and diverse ethnic and cultural communities including Kashmiris, Dogras, Ladakhis, Gujjars, Bakarwals, Baltis and Dards, and a rich tapestry of languages.</p>.<p>A fleeting sliver of cheer emerged when the till-now minnows of cricket, the J&K team, stunned everyone by winning their first-ever Ranji Trophy. It was not just about the victory, it was about restoring belief and creating something far greater than the scorecard. They created hope. This hope speaks to the success of unity-in-diversity embedded in the ‘Idea of India’, and its relevance in the wounded land of J&K. This win belongs emotionally to all the diverse communities of J&K. Until recently, many among these communities had felt overlooked, dismissed or forgotten. Shared joy and collective celebrations erupted from Sopore and Doda to Jammu to Poonch, cutting across generations of divides. Above all, the pride in this improbable sporting triumph was not just about belonging to the Kashmir Valley or the Jammu plains, but about a shared and composite identity of J&K. In that moment, sport achieved what politicians had failed to do for generations.</p>.<p>There was a surreal confluence of Dogri and Kashmiri fervour from an eclectically mixed crowd of J&K supporters who cheered “<span class="italic"><em>Ek, do, teen, chaar….asi zyun vaarkaar</em></span>” (We have won, we have won a decisive victory). Players with previously unheard-of names such as Auqib Nabi, Vivrant Sharma, Yawer Hassan, Kawalpreet Singh, among others and led by the veteran warhorse, Paras Dogra, carried J&K to victory. In that triumph, by extension, the ‘Idea of India’ itself seemed to win.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Display of dominance</p>.<p>Purely as a cricketing team, J&K’s triumph was no fluke. They repeated the David-versus-Goliath story across several matches, defeating cricketing heavyweights such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and finally Karnataka. The J&K team’s performance in the final was a commanding and cohesive display of dominance on Karnataka’s home turf. The Karnataka side, boasting India-capped players such as KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair could not halt the J&K juggernaut, as they crushed the illustrious hosts by 291 runs on the strength of their first-innings lead. The belief in the J&K camp was so strong that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flew late night to Hubballi as the team stood on the brink of victory.</p>.<p>The J&K cricket team’s victory was so special and wholesome that even within the fractured politics of the region, the outpouring of emotion temporarily put the long-standing differences on the backburner. Not only Omar Abdullah, but also Mehbooba Mufti, Sunil Sharma (leader of opposition and BJP), Sajad Lone, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and even the separatist, Engineer Rashid, shared in the joy of J&K’s finest hour in sports.</p>.<p>This victory offers a much-needed moment of societal reconciliation, pointing towards the possibilities of unity and inspiration, where hope becomes natural. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar captured the moment philosophically, “The Kashmir willows have been part of many champions’ kits. To see Jammu & Kashmir’s journey, from being an enabler of champions to becoming champions themselves, is beautiful.” </p>.<p>For too long, the waters of the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Tawi have silently carried the weight of blood, bearing witness of betrayals, conflict, hate and human suffering. This remarkable sporting victory can act as a catalyst for change, offering emotional closure and a shared sense of pride. </p>.<p>The collective catharsis born from the success J&K’s young cricketers stands in refreshing contrast to the fear-mongering, exclusivism, majoritarianism and the ‘manufactured divides’ often propagated by politicians. In their victory lies a reminder that shared achievements can unite where rhetoric often divides. </p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (Retd) is former Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands & Puducherry)</em></span></p>