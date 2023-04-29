Abhishek, Klaasen hit fifties as SRH score 197/6 vs DC

The match is taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 21:20 ist
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

Riding on half centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 197/6 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh took four wickets for DC.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
SRH
DC
Indian Premier League

