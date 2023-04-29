Abhishek, Klaasen hit fifties as SRH score 197/6 vs DC

Riding on half centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 197/6 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh took four wickets for DC.
More to follow...
