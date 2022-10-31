'Absolute invasion of privacy': Virat Kohli reacts to leaked hotel room video

India batter Virat Kohli on Monday expressed anger over a leaked video of his hotel room saying that the incident made him feel "very paranoid" about his privacy.

His remarks came after a fan posted on Instagram a video of Kohli's hotel room, which was taken without his permission, with the caption "King Kohli's Hotel Room".

Kohli wrote, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that", adding, "But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy." The Indian batter, who is in Australia for the T20 World Cup, continued, "If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??"

The 33-year-old slammed this culture, saying "I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Comedian Tanmay Bhat commented: "This is awful", while fellow cricketer David Warner added, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable", asking if the incident took place at Crown Perth. Kohli's brother, Vikas, also commented, saying: "This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, im assuming it must be the hotel staff only , else if its some other fans its a total disaster from the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming (sic)".

The video shows someone filming their entry into Kohli's room in the cricketer's absence. The layout of the room along with the Indian batter's belongings is on display. His health supplements and collection of shoes can be seen along with an open suitcase with India's jerseys. Caps and a pair of glasses are also seen in the video. PTI reported that more than one person appeared to be present when the video was shot and they might have been hotel staff.

Kohli's wife, actor and producer Anushka Sharma, shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote: "Have experienced few incidents, where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem."

"Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line," she added.

This is not the first time the cricketer has had a breach of privacy. Despite Kohli and Sharma's best efforts, photos of their child - Vamika - had also gone viral drawing the displeasure of the couple and Kohli's fans.

Kohli has been in fine form this tournament, with his spectacular knock against Pakistan earning the batter plaudits all around. India face Bangladesh next at Adelaide, on November 2.