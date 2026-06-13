Afghanistan ODIs offer Team India chance to test bench strength

<p>Dharamsala: On the sidelines of two showpiece tournaments — the football World Cup in the Americas and the women’s T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom — India and Afghanistan will lock horns in a historic first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two nations in the scenic backdrop of the Himalayas that carries its own important overtones.</p>.<p>The form and fitness of veteran Rohit Sharma, the tactical nous of captain Shubman Gill, a good opportunity for Nitish Kumar Reddy to show he can step up to the all-rounder slot in the absence of Hardik Pandya, and a chance for upcoming pacers like Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar to shoot themselves into the spotlight, are what the three matches against Afghanistan starting Saturday at the HPCA Stadium present. </p>.<p>And all of this, keeping in mind the road to the ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027, more or less starts now with a lot of white-ball cricket scheduled until the end of the year.</p>.Rohit Sharma determined to silence critics before 2027 ODI World Cup.<p>Starting with Rohit, who was hit by a right hamstring injury in April. Although the 39-year-old returned to competitive action on May 4 for his franchise Mumbai Indians, he got the clearance for the series from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence only earlier this week. While he has looked at ease in the two ‘nets’ sessions, his complete fitness will be put to the test from Saturday.</p>.<p>The series is tailor-made for Gill to score his first triumph as a captain after assuming charge versus Australia last year. In the two series he has skippered — New Zealand at home being the other — India have lost by identical 2-1 margins and he’ll be looking to make amends. Also, without seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah or spinners Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, how he handles the bowling resources remains to be seen. </p>.<p>Talking about bowling, one wonders if India will give pacer Prasidh Krishna some rest and pair up Arshdeep Singh with young Prince or Brar. If they get a chance, they’ll be hoping to make an impact. </p>.<p>With talisman Virat Kohli ruled out injured, a batting slot has opened up, and it appears like KL Rahul may gain a surprising promotion to No. 3 with Ishan Kishan set to take the wicketkeeper’s gloves from the Bengalurean and bat at No. 5 or 6. Apart from bowling coach Mornel Morkel hinting at such a move on match eve, Kishan donned the wicketkeeper’s gloves during Friday’s practice with Rahul, who is actually the designated keeper of the team and has been batting at No. 5/6 since the last four years, taking only outfield catches. </p>.<p>For Afghanistan, playing two-time world champions India in a bilateral series is a dream come true moment. Afghanistan have clashed with India only in multi-nation events — two each in the Asia Cup and World Cup — and they’ll be hoping to make this historic first a memorable one. They are on a roll, having won their past five bilateral series, that includes wins over heavyweights South Africa and Bangladesh (twice). They know a sixth on the bounce will be the game-changer they’ve been yearning for. India will be aware of how dangerous Afghanistan can be if taken lightly — one of the four games ended in a tie — and there won’t be any room for complacency. </p>.<p>Squads: India: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.</p>.<p>Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Malikzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Bilal Sami, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem, Ziaur Rahman.</p>