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Homesportscricket

Afghanistan ODIs offer Team India chance to test bench strength

The series is tailor-made for Gill to score his first triumph as a captain after assuming charge versus Australia last year.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:07 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanODIs

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