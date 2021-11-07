Afghanistan post 124/8 against New Zealand

Afghanistan post 124/8 against New Zealand

Najibullah Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a 73

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Nov 07 2021, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 17:56 ist
Afghanistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell. Credit: AFP Photo

Opting to bat, Afghanistan posted 124 for 8 in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Najibullah Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a 73 while his other team-mates failed to make any substantial contribution.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult took three wickets for 17 runs while Tim Southee got two. Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi also grabbed one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan: 124 for 8 in 20 overs (Najibullah Zadran 73; Trent Boult 3/17, Tim Southee 2/24). 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
New Zealand
Cricket
Sports News
India News

What's Brewing

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 