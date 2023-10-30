Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: AFG win toss, opt to bowl

Madhu Jawali says that Afghanistan beating Pakistan and England or the Netherlands getting the better of South Africa and Bangladesh may not herald such a tectonic shift but they would go a long way in sustaining the game, especially the 50-over cricket whose future has been in question for some time now.
Read the full story here.
Aaron Finch and Simon Doull in their assessment of the playing conditions at the MCA stadium, Pune point out that the straight boundary is 74 metres while the square boundaries are 67 metres and 61 metres respectively.
300 is the average score here and it looks very even. It looks dry but it's a shiny surface. It isn't going to take a lot of turn. Expect a lot of runs on it. Wth the brand new ball, expect the ball to do a bit but as it gets older, expect the ball to come on nicely.
It’s a batsman’s dream to turn up and see a wicket like this
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk & c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.
I was looking to bat first, put up a good score on the board and defend. In the last three matches, we have done well in all three parts, batting, bowling and fielding and we would like to do well again. Chameera is playing and hopefully. he will do well. Perera is not playing and Karunaratne comes in his place. He played well in the qualifier matches and I have confidence in him.Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka Captain)
We want to bowl first. The reason is it will be dew after on. We are feeling comfortable, we are playing good cricket. Right now, we are focusing on how we are going to play good cricket. According to the conditions, we gave rest to Noor today and Fazalhaq comes in his place.Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan Captain)
Afghanistan are riding high after a couple of big victories and they now take on Sri Lanka with both sides battling to keep their hopes of making the semifinals at the World Cup 2023 alive.
Follow ball-by-ball action right here on our page from this mouth-watering clash at the MCA stadium, Pune.