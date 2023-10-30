Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: AFG win toss, opt to bowl

Aaron Finch and Simon Doull in their assessment of the playing conditions at the MCA stadium, Pune point out that the straight boundary is 74 metres while the square boundaries are 67 metres and 61 metres respectively.

300 is the average score here and it looks very even. It looks dry but it's a shiny surface. It isn't going to take a lot of turn. Expect a lot of runs on it. Wth the brand new ball, expect the ball to do a bit but as it gets older, expect the ball to come on nicely.

It’s a batsman’s dream to turn up and see a wicket like this