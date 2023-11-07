Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat against Australia

Mumbai: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat in their World Cup group match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Five-times champions Australia made a slow start to the 50-overs showpiece event with defeats in their opening two games but a win over their South Asian rivals will cement their spot in the semi-finals.

Three consecutive victories have also put the Afghans in contention for a spot in the knockout stages and victories in their remaining two fixtures would guarantee them a semi-final place.