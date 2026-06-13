Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz shatters records with 48-ball ton against India

<p>Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz launched a stunning counter-attack to register a breathtaking 48-ball century against India in a rain-curtailed encounter at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharamsala">Dharamsala</a> on Sunday. </p><p>At the start of the match, which was reduced to 25 overs a side due to rain, India captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman%20gill">Shubman Gill</a> opted to bowl first. Opening bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and debutant Gurnoor Brar responded with three quick wickets. </p><p>However, Gurbaz took to the attack as he raced to a 25-ball fifty before completing his century in just 48 balls. The whirlwind knock included eight fours and as many sixes as none of the bowlers were spared. </p>.Afghanistan ODIs offer Team India chance to test bench strength.<p>He took down left-arm spinner and debutant Harsh Dubey for 16 runs in his first over, before slamming 19 runs against off-spinner Washington Sundar. </p><p>The knock was so impactful that when he reached his milestone, Afghanistan's total was 135/3, with less than 40 runs coming from other batters. </p><p>He was eventually dismissed for 102 off 51 balls as Nitish Kumar Reddy, who got his first ODI wicket, bowled a peach of yorker that uprooted the middle stump. </p><p>Gurbaz now has the fastest century for an Afghan batter, overtaking Ahmed Shehzad who had reached the milestone in 72 balls against Scotland back in 2010. It was also the second fastest century against India, only behind Shahid Afridi's 45-ball carnage in 2005. </p><p>The first ODI against Afghanistan saw India hand over two caps to pacer Gurnoor Brar and spinner Harsh Dubey. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan is making a comeback into the 50-over format since the 2023 World Cup. </p>