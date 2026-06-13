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Homesportscricket

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz shatters records with 48-ball ton against India

The whirlwind knock included eight fours and as many sixes as none of the bowlers were spared.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:06 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistan

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