Afridi anchors Pak’s fightback

Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka earn a handy first-innings lead against Pakistan, whose strong reply left the second and final Test evenly poised here on Friday.

Chandimal scored 74 and forged half-century partnerships with Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera to help Sri Lanka post 271 all out, a lead of 80, on the second day at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Pakistan, bundled out for 191 in the first innings, cruised to 57 for no loss with openers Abid Ali (32) and Shan Masood (21) looking unperturbed against the Sri Lankan attack.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and Mohammad Abbas returned 4/55 to restrict Sri Lanka to a sub-300 total.