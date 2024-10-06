After men’s events, Kashmir willow cricket bats debut in Women’s T20 World Cup

<p>Srinagar: After being embraced by international players in men’s T20 World Cup tournaments for three consecutive years, Kashmir willow has made its debut in the Women’s T20 World Cup this year, bringing immense excitement to bat producers in the Valley.</p><p>In a recent match against South Africa, West Indies opener Qiana Joseph took to the field wielding a bat crafted from Kashmir willow by GR8 Sports, a local manufacturing unit. </p><p>Fellow teammates Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, and Shamilia Connell also utilised GR8 bats and equipment throughout the tournament.</p><p>“This is a historic day for GR8 Sports and Kashmir willow bats,” said Fawzul Kabir, one of the founders of GR8 Sports. “Our brand has worked tirelessly to promote this unique wood, which embodies Kashmir’s essence and craftsmanship.”</p><p>To achieve this milestone, GR8’s cricket bats for women underwent extensive testing and innovative development over the past four years, incorporating AI-based technology to refine their design.</p><p>This achievement follows the success of GR8 bats in recent ICC T20 World Cups and the ODI World Cup 2023, where a GR8 bat notably hit the longest six of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.</p>.Sachin Tendulkar joins America's National Cricket League ownership group.<p>Despite Kashmir’s rich history of bat production spanning over a century, the region has often struggled to gain recognition in the international market. </p><p>Traditionally, outside companies would take Kashmir bats without labels and rebrand them. Now, local producers are branding and marketing Kashmir willow themselves.</p><p>Kabir, who is pursuing a PhD in strategic management from DC University in Ireland, noted that Kashmir willow had been underrepresented in the global bat market for too long. “I intend to take Kashmir willow to the world to boost the local economy,” he said.</p><p>Kashmir willow bats are priced around Rs 3,500 each, significantly lower than English willow bats, which retail for $220 to $450 (approximately Rs 16,000 to Rs 33,000) internationally.</p><p>A 2021 study by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the Kashmir willow bat’s significance, stating it is made from some of the best quality wood in the world.</p><p>However, the industry faces potential challenges due to a looming shortage of willow, as farmers increasingly turn to poplar cultivation, which matures much faster.</p><p>“A poplar takes only five to seven years to grow, while willow takes 10 to 13 years,” explained a local farmer. He suggested that the government should introduce English willow saplings to the Valley on a trial basis to ensure sustainability.</p>