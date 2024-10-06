Home
After men’s events, Kashmir willow cricket bats debut in Women’s T20 World Cup

In a recent match against South Africa, West Indies opener Qiana Joseph took to the field wielding a bat crafted from Kashmir willow by GR8 Sports, a local manufacturing unit.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 11:14 IST

