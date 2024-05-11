IPL 2024: After Pant's 1-match suspension, Axar to lead Delhi Capitals against RCB

“He hasn’t got full control of everything and I think circumstantially he was probably unlucky in the last game. Going to bowl Khaleel, the over where he bowled four wides, at that stage of the game where we are three minutes behind. So if Khaleel bowls regulation over there without any extra balls and then Kuldeep (Yadav) bowls the next over, we wouldn’t have gone behind the time. The fact that Khaleel’s over went for nine minutes put us further behind. That late in the game, there is no way you can drag the time back. Rishabh not being there, our leading run scorer, is a big loss for us but also offers a chance for everybody else to step up.”