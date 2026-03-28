<p>With the opening match of the IPL 2026 just hours away, one can't unsee the developments in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/from-contract-breaches-to-increased-pay-demands-pakistan-super-league-faces-multi-operational-issues-3941303">Pakistan Super League (PSL)</a>, which began on a subdued note on Friday. Not just fans, but even players and commentators appear to be gravitating away from the tournament, drawing widespread notice.</p><p><strong>Commentator's switch from PSL to IPL</strong></p><p>Former England cricketer Nick Knight, who was recently announced as part of the PSL’s commentary lineup, has now been confirmed for the Star Sports panel covering the IPL.</p><p>At the PSL, Lahore Qalandars secured a 69-run victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, but the match didn't attract a significant crowd. The situation thus put the board, headed by Mohsin Naqvi, in an uncomfortable spot. Naqvi has now indicated that legal action would be considered against players who opted out of the PSL in favour of IPL commitments.</p>.PSL will be held from March 26, but no spectators allowed: PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.<p><strong>Players quit PSL teams after IPL offer</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/another-blow-to-psl-shanaka-set-to-join-rajasthan-royals-as-currans-replacement-3940573">Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka</a>, after going unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, joined Lahore Qalandars but later pulled out when Rajasthan Royals offered him a replacement role for the injured Sam Curran.</p><p>This came after<a href="https://www.facebook.com/reel/3932236110403133/"> Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani </a>pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman.</p><p><strong>PCB's reply</strong></p><p>Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohsin-naqvi">Mohsin Naqvi</a> has issued a stern warning, stating that players who withdrew from the PSL to participate in the IPL could face strict consequences.</p><p>“A few players have already pulled out, and we are looking at legal options,” he said.</p>.<p>Notably, both the leagues are being held in overlapping timeline, with PSL 2026 running from March 26 to May 3, and IPL 2026 scheduled from March 28 to May 31.</p>