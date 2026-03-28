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After players, commentator opts out of PSL for IPL

Both the leagues are being held in overlapping timeline, with PSL 2026 running from March 26 to May 3, and IPL 2026 scheduled from March 28 to May 31.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 09:52 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanIPLPCBPSLmohsin naqvi

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