After World Cup win, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj gets job in Telangana police

Siraj has 163 wickets with an average of 27.57 in 9 outings across formats for India so far. He was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh last month, where he took four wickets.

He will be in action for their three-match home test series against New Zealand starting next week where India's pace attack will be led by Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

The series begins in Bengaluru on October 16, followed by Tests in Pune and Mumbai.