After World Cup win, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj gets job in Telangana police

Although Siraj did not meet the educational qualifications for the Group-I job, the Cabinet granted him an exemption as part of their efforts to support and encourage sportspersons.
A few days later, the government allotted 600 sq yards of land to the pacer at Road Number 78, Jubilee Hills.
Siraj has 163 wickets with an average of 27.57 in 9 outings across formats for India so far. He was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh last month, where he took four wickets.
He will be in action for their three-match home test series against New Zealand starting next week where India's pace attack will be led by Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
The series begins in Bengaluru on October 16, followed by Tests in Pune and Mumbai.
Published 12 October 2024, 10:31 IST