Agarwal's double century takes India to 450/5 at tea

PTI
PTI, Visakhapatnam,
  • Oct 03 2019, 15:01pm ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2019, 15:04pm ist
India's Mayank Agarwal celebrates after scoring his maiden double century on the 2nd day of the 1st cricket test match against South Africa at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam. PTI

Opener Mayank Agarwal, playing only his fifth Test, scored 215 as India reached 450 for five in their first innings at tea on the second day of the series-opener against South Africa, here on Thursday.

Part-time left-arm spinner Deal Elgar dismissed Agarwal.

Hanuma Vihari (8) and Ravinder Jadeja (6) were at the crease when the tea break was taken.

India lost overnight batsman Rohit Sharma (176) in the first session and Chetehswar Pujara (6), skipper Virat Kohli (20), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Agarwal in the second.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 450 one 5 in 124 overs (Mayank Agarwal 215, Rohit Sharma 176; Keshav Maharaj 2/169).

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
South Africa
Cricket
India vs South Africa
Mayank Agarwal
Comments (+)
 