Agarwal's double century takes India to 450/5 at tea

Opener Mayank Agarwal, playing only his fifth Test, scored 215 as India reached 450 for five in their first innings at tea on the second day of the series-opener against South Africa, here on Thursday.

Part-time left-arm spinner Deal Elgar dismissed Agarwal.

Hanuma Vihari (8) and Ravinder Jadeja (6) were at the crease when the tea break was taken.

India lost overnight batsman Rohit Sharma (176) in the first session and Chetehswar Pujara (6), skipper Virat Kohli (20), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Agarwal in the second.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 450 one 5 in 124 overs (Mayank Agarwal 215, Rohit Sharma 176; Keshav Maharaj 2/169).