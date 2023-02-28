Agarwal's pursuit of Test relevance

A tangible sinusoidal wave of success and failure has been the leitmotif of Mayank Agarwal's 21-Test career with the Indian team, and the pattern has crept into his first-class showings too.

If so, Agarwal's on his way up again for this season as he was the highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy with 990 runs from 9 matches at an average of 82.50.

The Karnataka skipper wasn't too impressed that he fell 170 runs short of his goal, but being named captain of the Rest of India side for the Irani Cup on Sunday was incentive enough to put that disappointment - also one which involved Karnataka losing to Saurashtra in the semifinal - behind.

Agarwal's goal was to replicate his 2017-18 Ranji Trophy run-glut where he finished with 1120 runs (Karnataka lost in the semifinals that year too!). While it took the Indian management a brief while to acknowledge his average of 105.45 that season, he was eventually given the task of opening for India in 2018. A job at which he wasn't bad, scoring 1488 runs at an average of 41.33, and yet he fell out of favour.

Now, again, the 32-year-old has reopened a conversation, if nothing else, for a spot in the side.

"I am not thinking that far ahead, I have a job to do with the Rest of India side, and I am focussed on that for now," Agarwal tells DH.

Maybe Agarwal is actually thinking of marshalling his side to victory against a severely depleted Madhya Pradesh side at the Captain Roop Singh stadium in Gwalior from Wednesday.

But, odds are, he is hoping to put himself in the best position to make an India return. Maybe even in place of a struggling KL Rahul, his Karnataka team-mate.

"I have gone through a lot of ups and downs these last few years, but I don't like focussing on those things," he says. "A lot of people have helped me tremendously in this process, especially RX sir (coach RX Murali) and my family. They saw me through some tough times. I want to reward them for their sacrifices and their struggle."

Frankly, given Irani Cup's status as a tournament that lost its significance over a decade ago, there are few narratives worth delving into, save perhaps for Agarwal's visions of a brighter future.

Also, with Rajat Patidar and Aditya Srivastava unavailable, Madhya Pradesh - Ranji Trophy winners last year - look a brittle outfit, and that only dims the value of success or failure at this juncture.

Still, with Shiv Sunder Das in the stands, stand-out individual performances may offer a visual residue for the selector to rely on come time for future tours.

In that sense, Agarwal will want to put on a show, one which showcases stability and not just style. Although the number of runs he has scored this Ranji season might suggest he is at the top of his game, two double-centuries only accentuate the narrative, the fact is he hasn't inspired confidence, especially at the start of his innings.

He will want to remedy that, and this five-day game is as good a time as any to challenge that notion.