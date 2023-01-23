Ahead of Indore ODI against NZ, Indian cricketers, umpires pray at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ahead of the third and final One-Day International in Indore against New Zealand, the Indian cricket team as well as umpires and officials visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple here on Monday morning and attended the 'Bhasma Aarti'.
Among those who took part in the morning 'aarti' and offered 'jal' (water) to the deity were Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Surya Kumar Yadav, temple priest Ashish Guru told PTI.
Ujjain Lok Sabha MP Anil Firozia felicitated them during the visit, he added.
Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI series
"Later the team, comprising 25 persons, visited the residence of Mahanirvani Akhada's Mahant Shri Vineet Giriji Maharaj to seek blessings," Guru said.
India lead the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-0.
