Ahmedabad, Lucknow two new IPL teams; CVC Capital Partners gets Ahmedabad & RPSG Group bags Lucknow

BCCI on Monday annouced two new IPL teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

RPS Goenka group bagged the Lucknow-based franchise for its highest bid at Rs 7,000 crore, according to a PTI report. CVC Group took the Ahmedabad-based franchise with over Rs 5,000 crore bid.

The bids were reportedly made for six cities including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati and Indore.

The auction was participated by Lancer Capital which is owned by the owner of football club Manchester United, Avram Glazer, the Adani Group, the RPSG Group and Rhiti Sports.

According to reports, Rhiti Sports had submitted a bid for Cuttack, but that was rejected as they were late to arrive at the venue.

