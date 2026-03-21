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Akash Deep out of IPL with back injury; doubtful for one-off Test against Afghanistan in June

Akash Deep is the latest addition to the three-time champions' growing injury list which includes India pacer Harshit Rana and their Rs 18-crore Sri Lankan recruit Matheesha Pathirana.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 11:24 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 11:24 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanIndiaIPL

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