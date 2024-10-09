Akshay's six flattens Lourdes

<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, DHNS: Akshay Sastry picked up six wickets for nine runs to power Greenwood High School to a comfortable five-wicket win over Lourdes High School in the KM Ramprasad Shield for Under-16 school, III Division tournament here. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Brief scores</strong></span>: Lourdes High School: 77 all out in 21.5 overs (Arya 3-12, Akshay Sastry 6-9) lt to Greenwood High School: 78/5 in 10.1 overs (Neel 36; Akhil 2-21, Jeevan 2-19).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Nagarjuna Vidyaniketan: 166 all out in 24.5 overs (Shreyas 25; Nikhil 3-37, Nihar 4-21) bt St Lourdes High School: 131 all out in 23.2 overs (Danik 63; Lingaraj 2-28, Kushik 4-11).</p>.<p class="ListBody">New Baldwin International School, B-106: 164/4 in 23 overs (Rohith Reddy 133; Srikanth 2-24) bt Sri Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan: 109/6 in 23 overs (Abhiram 45; Bhuvanesh 2-23).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Vydehi School Of Excellence: 148/5 in 24 overs (Chirag Paidikondala 47, Gagan Karnati 36) bt KLE’S Society School, Nagarbhavi: 93 all out in 20 overs (Rakshith Surya 39; Amogh Theeda 2-22, Gagan Karnati 4-14, Pradyumna 3-5).</p>.<p class="ListBody">New Baldwin International School: 163 all out in 30 overs (Ram Charan 37, Bhuvan 35; Dhanvi 3-38, Chethan Rao 2-26, Dhananjaya 2-22) bt Samved School: 160 all out in 28.4 overs (Hashith 100; Thanmay 2-20, Bhuvan 3-31).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Delhi Public School, West: 57 all out in 19.1 overs (Atyush Sharma 2-12, Samarth 3-6) lt to Tattva School: 58/4 in 12.1 overs (Sam Frederick 26; Purab Soni 3-15). </p>.<p class="ListBody">Vibgyor High, Electronic City: 158/8 in 30 overs (Dev 53, Hardik 42; Dhanush 3-30, Dhakshith 2-41) bt Siddaganga Public School: 79 all out in 16 overs (Dakshith 35; Preetham 6-21). </p>.<p class="ListBody">VSS International Public School: 201/6 in 30 overs (Punith 45, Abhinav 46; Rithik 2-37) bt (via VJD method) Lawrence High School: 67/6 in 18.1 overs (Surya 26).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Chrysalis High, Kadugodi: 129/8 in 30 overs (Karmanya Puri 41, Aditya 31; Gokul 2-13, Divith 3-32) lt to Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, B-87: 130/3 in 22 overs (Radheyshyam 55, Tanish 40).</p>.<p class="ListBody">National Public School, B-90: 204/9 in 30 overs (Mithun 47, Shashi Balaji 50, Pavan 28; Hemal 3-47, Oilesh 2-14, Kruthik 3-28) bt New Baldwin International School, Anekal Town: 178 all out in 28.1 overs (Swastik 25, Deexith 102; Abhinav 6-27).</p>.<p class="ListBody">The New Cambridge English School: 78 all out in 21.1 overs (Rakshith 32; Arya Naveen 2-22, Nehan 3-14, Krishna 2-4) lt to Chrysalis High, Yelahanka: 80/5 in 12.5 overs (Tarun 3-34). </p>.<p class="ListBody">Chrysalis High, Varthur: 138 all out in 24.3 overs (Shiva Prasad 60, Dakshesh 29; Abhav Bhatia 2-25, Tharun 5-24) lt to Euro School, Whitefield: 139/7 in 25.3 overs (Shreyas Mohta 52; Tanish 2-23, Gowrish 2-36).</p>.<p class="ListBody">National Hill View Public School, B-98: 230/3 in 28 overs (Veer 134, Kanav 56; Kushal 2-39) bt Treamis World School: 143/9 in 28 overs (Hrithvik 97; Pratyuksh 2-35, Arul 4-22).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Sri RV School, Kolar: 115 all out in 24.2 overs (Preetham 29, Shamanth 30; Roger 2-24, Yashas 6-10) lt to AC School: 116/6 in 20 overs (Anson 40, Vishal 25; Punith 2-23, Sai Nihanth 2-25). </p>