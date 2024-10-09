Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Akshay's six flattens Lourdes

His spell of six for nine powered Greenwood High School to a comfortable five-wicket win over Lourdes High School in the KM Ramprasad Shield for Under-16 school, III Division tournament.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 17:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 17:28 IST
sportsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us