Alisha, 15-year-old Babar Azam fan transcends regional barriers

"The love for the game is in the family as my parents are also followers of Pakistan cricket. My mum loves Shahidi Afridi and dad used to be a big fan of Javed Miandad."

Alisha was apprehensive of how the fellow Indians in the stands would react to her holding the Pakistan flag. However, the game was played in front of a sporting crowd with many among the 9000-odd spectators also cheering for the Netherlands squad.