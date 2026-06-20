All eyes on Sooryavanshi as India A face Sri Lanka A in tri-series final

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India A face Sri Lanka A in the final with teenage batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi under scrutiny after a heated altercation.
Key highlights
• Heated altercation
Sooryavanshi was involved in a physical altercation with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage following a Super Over loss, escalating tensions between the teams.
• Sooryavanshi's spotlight
The 15-year-old batsman, recently called up to India's senior squad, faces pressure to perform on slow Dambulla pitches after inconsistent starts in the series.
• India A's resurgence
India A rebounded from their Super Over loss to Afghanistan A, bowling them out for 218 after defending 319, with key contributions from Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya, and Nishant Sindhu.
• Sri Lanka A's threats
Sri Lanka A's Avishka Fernando leads the run charts with 285 runs, including two centuries, while Mathulan's bowling has been decisive in crunch moments.
• Pitch challenges
Dambulla's slow surfaces have tested Sooryavanshi's aggressive batting style, with the left-hander struggling to convert starts despite his IPL success.
Key statistics
776 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.31, including 72 sixes
Sooryavanshi's IPL season stats
14, 44, 21, and 38 runs in four matches
Sooryavanshi's series batting stats
285 runs from four matches
Fernando's series batting average
4/31 by Nishant Sindhu
India A's bowling performance vs Afghanistan A
319/9
India A's total defended vs Afghanistan A
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 June 2026, 08:41 IST