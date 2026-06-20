All eyes on Sooryavanshi as India A face Sri Lanka A in tri-series final

India A face Sri Lanka A in the final with teenage batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi under scrutiny after a heated altercation.

Key highlights

• Heated altercation Sooryavanshi was involved in a physical altercation with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage following a Super Over loss, escalating tensions between the teams.

• Sooryavanshi's spotlight The 15-year-old batsman, recently called up to India's senior squad, faces pressure to perform on slow Dambulla pitches after inconsistent starts in the series.

• India A's resurgence India A rebounded from their Super Over loss to Afghanistan A, bowling them out for 218 after defending 319, with key contributions from Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya, and Nishant Sindhu.

• Sri Lanka A's threats Sri Lanka A's Avishka Fernando leads the run charts with 285 runs, including two centuries, while Mathulan's bowling has been decisive in crunch moments.