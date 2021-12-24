All good things come to an end: Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket

Harbhajan Singh retires from all cricketing formats

PTI
PTI,
  Dec 24 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 15:23 ist
Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

 One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 41-year-old from Punjab took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," he tweeted.

Harbhajan, who made his India debut during an ODI against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998, last played for the country in March, 2016 during a T20I against the UAE at Dhaka.

One of the most memorable moments in his international career was when he snapped 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, against Australia in March, 2001.

