All is fair in love and IND vs Pak match: How brands are capitalising on World Cup between neighbours

With a nail-biting couple of hours remaining for the winner to be declared in the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match, emotions are running high at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
India-Pakistan clash is more than just a sport, it is an amalgamation of patriotism, vengeance, history and passion. Well, not just that, it has also become a means for various brands to capitalise on the deep-running excitement that the countrymen have when it comes to an India vs Pakistan face-off.
Brands like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit among others have put on their wittiest social media glove on as they shared playful(as most would say) posts to attract more customers.
Bad publicity is still publicity is probably what Make My Trip thought when they came up with their advertisement ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. Boasting the Indian spirit of ‘atithi devo bhava’, their add read, “AN OPEN INVITATION TO PAKISTANI FANS. Then after a brief intro, it goes on to say, “If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell. 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar. 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka.”
While some backed the ad for being in the good spirit, most of the people slammed the tourism company for its “disgraceful mindset.”
Swiggy might have overdone the salt in their tweets ahead of the match as they flooded their handle with memes and mockery.
“Yeah there will be rain but in the form of tears(padosiyon ke),” tweeted Swiggy Instamart.
“Don't cook anything green today, because team India is going to do that for us” read another one of their posts.
In a post by Swiggy, a delivery agent could be seen delivering food to Australia and Afghanistan with Pakistan next in line as the caption read “2 delivered 9 more to go.”
Credit: X/@Swiggy
Known to make the most out of any intense situation with taunts and tweets, Zomato did not disappoint this time as well as they posted a banner that read, “Dear Pakistan, pizza, burger milega, World Cup nahi.
Green flags are hard to find and when one does, it should be the endgame. This would have been true on any other day except today believes Tinder India as they wrote, “the only day we’ll ask you to stay away from green flags” ahead of the India-Pakistan match.
BoAt went all out with their predictions of Pakistan’s broken hearts as they urged Pakistan to get their broken electronics recycled hinting at the TVs that they think will be broken in the neighbour country after India show them out.
Who said investments and fun cannot align? Have you read Tata Capital’s tweet?
As the country celebrates the return of Shubhman Gill, BlinkIt pushed for Gill to apply odomos as they “never want to see him off the field.”
As Team India puts its best foot forward to defeat Pakistan on-field, brands have left no stones unturned to make the most of the match off-field.