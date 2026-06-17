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All-round India A crush Afghanistan A by 101 runs in tri-series clash

After amassing 319 for nine riding on fifties by skipper Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra, India A bowlers produced a unified show to bundle out Afghanistan A for mere 218 in 36.5 overs.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistan

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