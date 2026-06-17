All-round India A crush Afghanistan A by 101 runs in tri-series clash

<p>Dambulla: A compelling all-round performance helped India A thrash Afghanistan A by 101 runs here on Wednesday, bolstering their chances of making the tri-series final.</p>.<p>After amassing 319 for nine riding on fifties by skipper Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra, India A bowlers produced a unified show to bundle out Afghanistan A for mere 218 in 36.5 overs.</p>.<p>Nishant Sindhu was the pick of the bowlers as he returned 4/31 from his 6.5 overs, while pacer Yash Thakur claimed 2/48 from his seven overs. Anshul Kamboj, Vipraj Nigam, Suryansh Shedge, and Anukul Roy claimed one wicket apiece.</p>.<p>For Afghanistan, Bahir Shah (57 off 52 balls; 4 fours, 1 six) and Faisal Shinozada (46) provided some resistance but most of their batters failed to convert their starts.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | What do we think when we think about Lionel Messi?.<p>The victory gave India A two crucial points to take their tally to four, but more importantly, helped them make it to the summit clash after losing each of their last two games.</p>.<p>It was Thakur who provided India A with the first breakthrough, dismissing Hassan Eisakhil (14) in the third over when he had the Afghan A opener caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad.</p>.<p>The Indians did not have to wait long for the second wicket, as No. 3 Khalid Taniwal fell to Kamboj for 13 in the sixth over and skipper Imran Mir’s wicket came Sidhu’s way in the 10th over.</p>.<p>Shinozada and Bahir added 87 for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings for Afghanistan, but they were both dismissed in quick succession which derailed their chase completely.</p>.<p>Earlier, Tilak (59), Kushagra (58) and Arya (58) helmed Indian innings after Afghanistan elected to bowl on a rather sluggish Dambulla pitch.</p>.<p>India were quick off the blocks with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (38, 28b) and Arya adding 75 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs.</p>.<p>Sooryavanshi once again promised a lot, striking some trademark shots through covers and a couple of sixes.</p>.<p>But the left-hander fell in a familiar mode — trying to pull a bouncer outside the off-stump from pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai, who cramped the 15-year-old for room.</p>.<p>But Arya looked comfortable in the middle, bringing up a fifty in just 29 balls. However, being ultra aggressive led to his dismissal as a square cut off Farmanullah was taken at point by Shams Ur Rahman.</p>.<p>The Delhi left-hander’s dismissal also brought in a change in the tempo of the India A innings as run-rate dipped from over 8 to just above 6.</p>.<p>As the innings progressed, the deck began to slow down visibly, as Tilak, in particular, and his deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) found it tough to sustain the early momentum.</p>.<p>Gaikwad was unlucky to be adjudged caught behind down the leg side by stumper Mohammad Ishaq off Abdollah Ahmadzai (2/62).</p>.<p>Tilak, who reached his fifty in 67 balls, and Kushagra who made his half-century in 60 balls, added 104 runs for the fourth wicket.</p>.<p>It steadied India, but they often scored under five or a little over five an over.</p>.<p>Vipraj Nigam (30, 20b) played a cameo to take India past the 300-run mark.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: India A: 319/9 in 50 overs (Tilak Varma 59, Priyansh Arya 58, Kumar Kushagra 58; Abdollah Ahmadzai 2/62) beat Afghanistan A 218 in 36.5 overs (Faisal Shinozada 46, Bahir Shah 57; Nishant Sindhu 4/31, Yash Thakur 2/48) by 101 runs. </p>