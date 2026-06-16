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Homesportscricket

All-round star Deepti Sharma rewrites women's T20I wicket-taking record

On Sunday, she picked up her career-best 5/10 in India's 64-run win over Pakistan, and in the process became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 166 scalps in 145 games.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 20:31 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 20:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketDeepti Sharma

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