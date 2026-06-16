All-round star Deepti Sharma rewrites women's T20I wicket-taking record

<p>Bengaluru: Ask the most feared or technically sound batters in the women's game who they would face during the course of their innings, and the majority would not say Deepti Sharma. </p>.<p>However, for someone who has been the engine room of the Indian side for a while, the 28-year-old all-rounder has not received the same plaudits bestowed on her team-mates Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur or even Jemimah Rodrigues. </p>.<p>Unfair as it may seem, that's the way of the world. Deepti -- the Player of the Tournament in India's triumphant ODI World Cup campaign last year -- never makes a song and dance about this "disparity", but what she does is make batters dance to her tunes. </p>.Smriti Mandhana down to fifth, Deepti Sharma rises to fourth in latest Women's T20I rankings.<p>On Sunday, she picked up her career-best 5/10 in India's 64-run win over Pakistan, and in the process became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 166 scalps in 145 games.</p>.<p>“First of all, Deepti is one of the finest all-rounders we've ever seen,” India great Jhulan Goswami tells <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>“When Deepti made her debut, she was a pure all-rounder who could bat at any number and was a quality off-spinner. She has worked very hard for her game to evolve. When the captain needs a wicket, India go to Deepti. She’s been among the most consistent performers for this side.”</p>.<p>Deepti, with her bag of tricks and a good cricketing brain, is also the first Indian with multiple five-fors in women’s T20Is. The Uttar Pradesh-born star now sits among the best spinners in the world, and if one thing has stood out, it is her tactical acumen.</p>.<p>The four overs against Pakistan were another evidence of Deepti's vision to know what works on a certain (slow in this case) surface, the skill to exploit conditions, and the ability to land it where she wants time and again.</p>.<p>“India have been in England for a bit and I am sure Deepti has been preparing in a way that she understands the wicket, the conditions, assesses the situation and executes her tactics. She has that skill. That's her biggest strength. And importantly, her basics are strong. I believe for longevity, one needs to have really strong basics.”</p>.<p>Deepti (354 wickets), is just one wicket away from equalling Jhulan (355), who leads the wicket-taking column in women’s internationals, and her former team-mate could not be happier. </p>.<p>“I will be really happy when she crosses that number. It only brings joy for me, and more importantly, it is helping the Indian side move forward. I have a lot of fond memories with Deepti, and I am so happy that she will be achieving that milestone. Hope she keeps adding to it and that will only help the Indian team to the next level.”</p>.<p>However, it has not been all sunshine for the UP cricketer. She endured a prolonged rough patch with both bat and ball in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. And during the South Africa series, pressure was creeping in and the naysayers were ready to write her off. While India lost 4-1, Deepti regained her form with 5/19 in Johannesburg, and has not looked back since. </p>.<p>“I don’t think that question has ever come up in the Indian team. Yes, after the ODI World Cup, she has had a bit of a tough patch. These things happen. It is natural. When you peak, you also have to see the downs. However, she is a natural fighter. She has proved that she is one of the most important members of this side.”</p>