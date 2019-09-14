Ambati Rayudu appointed Hyderabad captain

Ambati Rayudu has been named the captain of Hyderabad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare trophy, days after he took a u-turn and came out of his retirement. Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket after he was snubbed by the selectors for the ICC World Cup 2019, where he was once touted to play at the much debated number four spot. Vijay Shankar replaced him in the World Cup squad, after which Rayudu took the famous "3d' jab at the selectors, especially chief selector MSK Prasad.

He later confirmed his participation in the IPL and expressed his dream to play for India. Noel David, chief selector at the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), and VVS Laxman played a big role in persuading Rayudu to change his decision.

Rayudu, in his letter to the HCA, thanked David, Laxman and his IPL franchise Chennai Super League for their role in bringing him back to cricket.

Hyderabad squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ambati Rayudu (Captain) B Sandeep (Vice-captain), P Aksath Reddy,Tanmay Agarwal, Thakur Varma, Rohit Rayudu, C V Milind, Mehdi Hasan, Saket Sai Ram, Mohammed Siraj, Mickil Jaiswal, J Mallikarjun (W K), Karthikeya Kak, T Ravi Teja, Aaya Dev Goud