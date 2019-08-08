Amla announces retirement from international cricket

South African batting legend, Hashim Amla, has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Amla, a technically sound and eye-pleasing batsman, amassed 9282 runs in 124 Tests, 8113 in 181 ODIs and 1277 runs in 44 T20Is. Those statistics easily catapult him into the discussion of batting legends, and he can lay claim to being one of South Africa's greatest openers.

Amla has not been in a good run of form recently, but was picked for the recently concluded World Cup anyway. The Proteas did not have a great tournament themselves, crashing out before the knockouts, and Amla did not set the stage on fire too, scoring only two fifties and failing to provide a solid start more often than not.

He was regarded as a pure Test batsman for long parts of his career, he even made his limited-overs debut four years after his Test debut, but he silenced all his doubters by becoming the fastest man to score 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs, a feat not even matched by Virat Kohli, who is considered by many to be the finest batsmen in world cricket, and especially in limited-overs due to his astonishing statistics.