'Ananya Pandey hot', 'Sara Ali Khan hot': Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag's 'search history' goes viral

Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Riyan Parag has been making noise off the field as well, after his purported search history where he looked up 'Ananya Pandey hot' and 'Sara Ali Khan hot' among other things went viral.
The video shared on X shows Rajasthan Royals' Parag on the top left of the clip as search terms mentioned above are being typed on a YouTube page in the background.
The authenticity of the viral video is yet to be ascertained as Parag is seen looking down while he slightly moves to his right, and the video ends. The search terms as shared by the user who goes by the name "@KohliMyHeart"— are also not clear as it is covered with the screen showing Parag.
The person who shared it, captioned the viral video as: “Search history of riyan Parag “Sara Ali Khan Hot” “Virat Kohli” “Ananya Pandey Hot.”
There were mixed reactions to the viral video showing Parag in a white vest, wearing glasses. A user wrote: "So like an average 22-year-old who doesn't know when to stop sharing screen 😂. Would suggest not looking into incognito mode tabs."
"Gyaaan pelne waale aur Riyan ko troll karne waale khud bhi yahi sab search karte hoge..Gaaali use do jo rapist hain.. unke against protest karo. Unhe troll karo," wrote another user which translates to "those boasting of knowledge and trolling Riyan also search for the same. If you want to troll or abuse someone, do it with rapists."
Initially hailed for his performance in the TATA IPL 2024, Parag was recently slammed by former Indian team captain Sunil Gavaskar for scoring a meagre six runs off 10 balls. SRH registered a 36-run victory over RR, only to later lose the IPL title to KKR. This season SRH set a new record of high score reaching 287 but ended up being the team that scored the lowest total in an IPL final setting a meagre target of 113 for KKR.
Referring to Parag's hit that cost RR a wicket in a crucial qualifier tussle against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 24, Gavaskar said, "Seriously, seriously? What's the use of all the talent if you are not going to think? What kind of shot is that, seriously? So much talent. If you don't have the temperament, it won't work."
Published 28 May 2024, 09:07 IST