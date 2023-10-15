And the streak continues...

The crowd was on its feet, India's tails were up and Pakistan was feeling the heat. A cool-headed Babar and a combative Rizwan had managed to shut the noise and keep the Indian bowlers at bay but the once duo was dismissed, Pakistan's innings imploded in the face of sustained pressure. After an economical but wicketless first spell, Bumrah returned for his second spell from the pavillion end. The homeboy beat Rizwan neck and crop with a slower off-cutter to clatter his off-stump. In the next over, the right-arm quick rearranged Shadab Khan's timber work with the one that straightened after pitching on the off.