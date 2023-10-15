And the streak continues...

Ahmedabad: It is another World Cup. It was another India-Pakistan clash. And it was another win for India, extending their winning streak against western neighbours to 8-0 at the quadrennial event.
The script, though, didn't read as simple for two-thirds of Pakistan's innings after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, presumably to avoid bowling in the dew. Pakistan were cruising and India were creaking. But true to their nature, Pakistan imploded as India wrested control. For the record, the hosts restricted the arch-rivals to a modest 191 all out in 42.5 overs, and then rattled 192/3 in 30.3 overs to record their third straight win of the tournament here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Rohit (86, 63b, 6x4, 6x6) continued from where he had left in Delhi with another blistering innings that took the wind out of Pakistan's sails. Shreyas Iyer played his part to perfection with an unbeaten 53 (62b, 3x4, 2x6) in a facile chase.
On a sultry Saturday, the ear-splitting chorus of the Indian national anthem was matched in its effect only by the deafening silence that enveloped the stadium after the Pakistani opener Imam-Ul-Haq punished an erratic Mohammad Siraj for three fours in the second over of the match. Even though India managed to remove both the openers -- Abdullah Shafique and Imam -- in reasonably quick succession, the visiting batsmen succeeded in keeping the capacity crowd quiet for nearly 30 overs of play.
With skipper Babar Azam (50, 58b, 7x4) and a fortuitous Mohammed Rizwan (49, 69b, 7x4) facing few troubles after the initial tentativeness, Pakistan looked set for a big total on another true surface. Indian bowlers, with the exception of a peerless Jasprit Bumrah, bowled too many boundary balls on a pitch where one couldn't compromise on discipline.
After a brisk start from the openers, Babar and Rizwan had taken Pakistan comfortably past the 150-mark inside 30 overs when the floodgates opened without a hint. Following an expensive first spell, Siraj provided India the breakthrough they were looking for by beating the defences of Babar against the run of play. The right-hander tried to steer an angled-in delivery to third man but the ball stayed a touch low to rattle his off-stump.
It was the opening India needed and they were all over Pakistan like a bad rash. Kuldeep Yadav, following a change in ends after a costly first over, trapped Saud Shakeel and then bowled Iftikhar Ahmed round his legs. It was a harmless delivery but Iftikhar, in an attempt to sweep, only managed to glove it onto the stumps.
The crowd was on its feet, India's tails were up and Pakistan was feeling the heat. A cool-headed Babar and a combative Rizwan had managed to shut the noise and keep the Indian bowlers at bay but the once duo was dismissed, Pakistan's innings imploded in the face of sustained pressure. After an economical but wicketless first spell, Bumrah returned for his second spell from the pavillion end. The homeboy beat Rizwan neck and crop with a slower off-cutter to clatter his off-stump. In the next over, the right-arm quick rearranged Shadab Khan's timber work with the one that straightened after pitching on the off.
From a commanding 155/2 in the 30th over, the tourists collapsed to 171/7 before losing all their wickets for the addition of another 20 runs. While Pakistan batters did play a few avoidable shots, it was all down to Indian bowlers' exceptional bowling skills, especially that of Bumrah, and the pressure exerted by over 100,000 partisan, raucous crowd that made Pakistan wilt from a position of strength.
The fans thronged the stadium with high expectations and returned home with full satisfaction.