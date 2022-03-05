Anil Kumble reminisces special moments with Shane Warne

Like everyone else around the cricketing world, Anil Kumble too was left shocked and sad after getting the news of Shane Warne's demise. The former India captain, who practised leg-spin like Warne with stupendous success, shared a special bond with the Australian. The two regularly exchanged ideas about their craft and benefitted mutually.

"Shocking," India's highest wicket-taker told DH. "Sad day for world cricket. Earlier in the day Rod Marsh and now this. I am just unable to process this."

Describing Warne as a gem of a human being, Kumble spoke about the Australian's trait of sharing ideas and knowledge.

"He was a fantastic guy," he began. "Always ready to share his knowledge and expertise. I know a lot of guys felt he was too flamboyant and all that but he was a gem of a person. Shared his craft, always exchanged ideas both on bowling and batting - what to bowl and what not to bowl. Almost all our discussions and there were many, basically centred around cricket."



Kumble also recalled Warne's gesture of helping him with his bowling during India's sojourn to Australia for the 2003-04 series. Kumble wasn't picked for the first Test in Brisbane and ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, he called up Warne to discuss his bowling.

"During the 2003-04 series in Australia, he wasn't obviously playing the series as he had been banned for a year for consuming a banned substance," Kumble said. "He was doing commentary and before the second Test (in Adelaide), I called him up and he asked me 'why don't you have a session with TJ (Terry Jenner, late Aussie leg-spinner, who worked extensively with Warne)'? And I had a short session with Terry. It was really nice of Warney to do that, just a wonderful gesture. I don't think many people would be willing to do that for someone who is bowling against your team."

India went on to win the Adelaide Test with Kumble taking six wickets in the match, including a five-for in the first innings.

Kumble was part of an era when spinners occupied top three slots among Test wicket-takers along with Warne and Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan. Though Kumble and Muralitharan have gathered 1419 Test wickets between them, the Karnataka stalwart credited Warne for the revival of spin.

"Oh, definitely. He was the man who helped revive spin bowling along with Murali (Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan). For me, it was just amazing to be part of an era when these two bowled, to be put in the same bracket as these two," remarked Kumble who finished with 619 Test scalps and 337 ODI victims.

