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Another blow to PSL, Shanaka set to join Rajasthan Royals as Curran's replacement

RR will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, their home venue in the first phase of the IPL schedule that has been announced so far.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 11:33 IST
Sports NewsCricketRajasthan RoyalsSam CurranDasun Shanaka

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