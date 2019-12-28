Another milestone for Vinay

Senior pacer R Vinay Kumar on Saturday added another feather to his heavily-decorated cap by becoming the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in the Ranji Trophy history.

The former Karnataka captain, who is playing for Puducherry this season, bagged three for 24 against Mizoram in the second innings in Kolkata to take his tally to 412 wickets. The 35-year-old surpassed Rajasthan pacer Pankaj Singh (409). Vinay had touched the 400-mark at the start of the season.

Vinay, a two-time Ranji Trophy-winning captain, is the third-highest wicket-taker for Karnataka, behind leg-spin great BS Chandrasekhar (437) and left-arm spinning all-rounder Sunil Joshi (479). After making his first-class debut in 2004 against Bengal, Vinay led Karnataka to unprecedented double trouble - clinching the Ranji, Vijay Hazare and Irani Cup -- in the period between 2013 and 2015.

At an average 23.19, Vinay has bagged a total of 474 wickets from 133 first-class games.

He made his India debut in the T2OI against Sri Lanka at Gros Islet, West Indies during the 2010 World T20. While he has 10 wickets in the shortest format, the Davangere bowler has 38 wickets from 31 ODIs and one wicket from his lone Test. Vinay's last international was against Australia in an ODI in Bengaluru.