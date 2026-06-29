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Another T20 World Cup setback leaves India confronting uncomfortable questions

It was a second successive T20 World Cup under Harmanpreet's leadership in which India failed to reach the knockouts, reviving uncomfortable questions about the team's direction in the format.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:11 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Another T20 World Cup setback leaves India confronting uncomfortable questions

In one line
India's Women's T20 World Cup exit under Harmanpreet Kaur sparks leadership and team direction debates.
Key points
Leadership scrutiny
Harmanpreet Kaur faces renewed pressure after India's second consecutive World Cup failure.
Unsettled team composition
India struggled with inconsistent batting orders, bowling rotations, and unresolved middle-order issues throughout the tournament.
Defensive approach criticised
India's conservative tactics, particularly in middle overs, stifled their aggressive potential against stronger opponents.
Fielding lapses costly
India dropped 10 catches, the third-worst tally, directly contributing to key match losses.
Batting inconsistencies
Harmanpreet's poor form and middle-order failures left India reliant on lower-order hitters in high-pressure situations.
Key statistics
10
Catches dropped by India in the tournament
24
T20Is played by Harmanpreet since 2024 World Cup without a fifty
14
Wickets taken by Shree Charani in five matches
5.85
Economy rate of Shree Charani
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketT20 World CupHarmanpreet Kaur

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