Another T20 World Cup setback leaves India confronting uncomfortable questions

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India's Women's T20 World Cup exit under Harmanpreet Kaur sparks leadership and team direction debates.
Key points
• Leadership scrutiny
Harmanpreet Kaur faces renewed pressure after India's second consecutive World Cup failure.
• Unsettled team composition
India struggled with inconsistent batting orders, bowling rotations, and unresolved middle-order issues throughout the tournament.
• Defensive approach criticised
India's conservative tactics, particularly in middle overs, stifled their aggressive potential against stronger opponents.
• Fielding lapses costly
India dropped 10 catches, the third-worst tally, directly contributing to key match losses.
• Batting inconsistencies
Harmanpreet's poor form and middle-order failures left India reliant on lower-order hitters in high-pressure situations.
Key statistics
10
Catches dropped by India in the tournament
24
T20Is played by Harmanpreet since 2024 World Cup without a fifty
14
Wickets taken by Shree Charani in five matches
5.85
Economy rate of Shree Charani
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 29 June 2026, 10:11 IST