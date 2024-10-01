Anvay Dravid cracks double century

<p>Bengaluru: Anvay Dravid’s unbeaten 200 helped Bangalore Zone take the first innings lead against Tumkur Zone in the KSCA Under-16 Inter-Zonal tournament here.</p>.<p>Tumkur Zone had posted 270 for 7 in 90 overs, with K Akhil scoring a century. In reply, Anvay’s knock helped Bangalore Zone to 306 for 9.</p>.<p>Brief scores: At RSI: Tumkur Zone: 270/7 in 90 overs (K Akhil 121, Rohith AA 35; Milan Dhami 4-35) drew with Bangalore Zone: 306/9 in 87 overs (Anvay Dravid 200 n.o., Milan Dhami 25; Abhishek P 3-65). Bangalore Zone: 3 points and Tumkur Zone: 1 point</p>.<p>At RWF: Secretary’s XI: 165 all out in 66 overs (Adhrit Rao 44, Abhinav Kulkarni 33 n.o.; Gaurav Venkatesh 3-19, Monish P 3-26, Sukruth J 3-29) and 39/1 in 17 overs drew with Bangalore City XI: 266 all out in 81.4 overs (Pranav Kedlaya 54, Aravind G 25, Banesh SP 72, Shaurya NS 56; Arya J Gowda 3-50, Yeshwanth N 4-30, Nihal H 2-42). Bangalore City XI: 3, Secretary’s XI: 1.</p>.<p>At BGS: Vice President’s XI: 485/6 in 90 overs (Dhruv Krishnan 246, Chirag Harsha 59, Tejas M 33, Uday Charan R 102 n.o.; Preetham Raj K 2-104, Deeraj K 4-80) and 142/6 in 19 overs (Chirag Harsha 40, Dhruv Krishnan 82; Gagan DR 2-39, Preetham Raj K 3-28) drew with Shivamogga Zone: 154 all out in 71.3 overs (Mourya MC 60; Pranith Sai Prashanth 2-12, Rathan BR 5-25). Vice President’s XI: 3, Shivamogga Zone: 1.</p>.<p>At KINI Sports Arena: Mangalore Zone: 127 all out in 73.2 overs (Jnyan C Karkera 29; Samarth M Kulakarni 3-23, Kushmith DB 2-41, Dhyaan Mahesh Hiremath 2-16) and 97/1 in 19 overs (Rennell Pais 78 n.o.) drew with Mysore Zone: 215 all out in 87.4 overs (Chavanth R Gowda 29, Vyshak Nagaraj 34, Dhyaan Mahesh Hiremath 25, Jateen R Dinesh 30, Samarth M Kulakarni 33 n.o., Kushmith DB 26; Rennell Pais 4-55, Ayaan Sharmod Kumar 2-12, Prasidh U Shetty 2-15). Mysore Zone: 3, Mangalore Zone: 1.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">At Green Sports Village</span>: Dharwad Zone: 183 all out in 71.3 overs (Joy James Sullad 68, Arnav Kundap 40, Abhinav Sharma 39; Gagan Sai K 3-34, Harshit Arun Mishra 4-20, Dheeganth S Mavinkere 2-31) drew with Combined City XI: 344/3 in 88 overs (Aditya Gundalli 35, Syaamantak Anirudh 157, Karan Raghavendra 114 n.o.). <span class="bold">Combined City XI</span>: 3, <span class="bold">Dharwad Zone</span>: 1. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">At Alur (1)</span>: Raichur Zone: 85 all out in 40.4 overs (Sujith 6-29) and 40 all out in 23.5 overs (Sujith 5-11, Vishal Sanjay Kumar 2-7) lt to President’s XI: 159 all out in 67.4 overs (Vismay Raj 30, Gagan Karnati 46 n.o., Atharv S Deshpande 45; Syed Jawadd Ali 4-31, Mohammed Shamsheer 3-20). <span class="bold">President’s XI</span>: 6, <span class="bold">Raichur Zone</span>: -1.</p>