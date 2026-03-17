Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Suryakumar Yadav apologized to Daryl Mitchell on behalf of Arshdeep Singh after an incident during the T20 World Cup final.
Key points
• Incident details
Arshdeep Singh was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point by the ICC for throwing a ball that hit Daryl Mitchell during the T20 World Cup final.
• Leadership response
Suryakumar Yadav personally apologized to Mitchell, emphasizing the importance of setting a positive example as a leader.
• Public apology
Arshdeep eventually issued a public apology, and both players shook hands after India's 96-run victory to retain the trophy.
• Mitchell's reaction
Mitchell took the incident in stride, and Suryakumar clarified that the apology was extended regardless of whether the throw was deliberate.
Key statistics
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 17 March 2026, 09:34 IST