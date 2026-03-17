Suryakumar Yadav apologized to Daryl Mitchell on behalf of Arshdeep Singh after an incident during the T20 World Cup final.

Key points

• Incident details Arshdeep Singh was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point by the ICC for throwing a ball that hit Daryl Mitchell during the T20 World Cup final.

• Leadership response Suryakumar Yadav personally apologized to Mitchell, emphasizing the importance of setting a positive example as a leader.

• Public apology Arshdeep eventually issued a public apology, and both players shook hands after India's 96-run victory to retain the trophy.