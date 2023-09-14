Apprentice who bossed the masters!

If Dunith Wellalage is the new face of Sri Lankan cricket, it’s beautiful. Deep almond eyes with shades of melancholy, a face caught in the wondrous transition from boy to man, a cheeky smile with enchanting qualities, a silhouette of youth still untouched by slowing metabolism…
Do you recollect images of your time in school where there was always that one kid who was a jock, but also a teacher’s pet? Yeah, that’s Wellalage.
Only, very few of them go on to have a night like the 20-year-old had on Tuesday, and no, it didn’t involve any of the things normally associated with the age either.
This was a coming out party of greater significance to a still-recovering Sri Lanka, and you could tell with chants of ‘Wella, Wella, Wella’ from an almost-full stadium, that the boy and his deeds meant more than what was at the superficial level.
Wellalage dismissed five out of the six batters from India’s top order, finishing with figures of 10-1-40-5 with his (very) orthodox left-arm, and then nearly carried Sri Lanka through with an unbeaten 42 from 46 balls.
That Sri Lanka lost sat heavy on him at the press conference, you could tell that even if he mostly only spoke in Sinhala. But, to dismiss Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, and then take the fight back to the Indians against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja all in one night?
That’s no ordinary day in the office, not for anyone, least of all for a boy, for whom what only seems like yesterday, was still with the Under-19 Sri Lankan team. Well, that’s probably because a year ago he was actually captaining the Under-19 side.
Wellalage was the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets from six games, and he also scored 264 runs, including a century. Success of that magnitude and of visual relief was always going to inspire talks of being ‘the future’.
“I had seen him from the time he was playing in school,” says former Sri Lankan cricketer Jehan Mubarak. “He was never intimidated. The thing with him is that he is small built so a lot of batters naturally assume that they can take him on, hit him hard and intimidate him.
“They don’t know that he uses that to his advantage,” he adds.
Mubarak, who was glued to Wellalage’s efforts in the chase at the time of this conversation, could well have been speaking about Tuesday’s bowling effort. Most of the wickets came with batters looking to take him on on a turner at Khettarama.
"He’s a very simple cricketer, he doesn’t have a lot of variations, but his advantage is that he is very aware of his strengths and weaknesses. He also studies the opposition before going into the game so he knows what sort of lines and lengths to bowl.”
That level of simplicity and dedication, turns out, was the Moratuwa-based Wellalage’s trademark from the time he was at school. These coach-friendly traits ensured that he was never out of reach of helping hands.
Take Roger Wijesuriya for example. The former Sri Lankan cricketer was coaching at St Joseph's College and decided to give the youngster more opportunities.
“He was always a step ahead of the other boys,” says Wijesuriya. “His action was simple so he could bowl tirelessly and accurately, and his batting was just as uncomplicated. He barely had excess movement. When you see cricketers like that you know they are destined for big things.”
Since making his debut for the senior team in June against Australia and earning his Test cap against Pakistan in the following month, Wellalage has become a staple, but everyone around him is aware that he is still only a boy fighting for relevance among men.
It won’t be an easy journey, and somewhere along the way, adulthood is going to creep in and throw a spanner in the wheels of innocence. For now, though, Wellalage is the face, and it’s one Sri Lanka can take pride in, and be proud of.