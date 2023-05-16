Arjun Tendulkar bitten by stray dog

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bitten by a stray dog.

A video shared by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on their Twitter handle showcased Arjun meeting Yudhvir Singh, where both greeted each other warmly.

During their interaction, Arjun revealed that he had been bitten by a dog on May 13. The dog bite has affected him to the extent that he was unable to bowl at the nets.

Mumbai se aaya humara dost. 🤝💙 pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023

Fans, deeply concerned about Arjun's well-being, have flooded social media with prayers for his swift recovery.