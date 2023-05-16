Arjun Tendulkar bitten by stray dog

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bitten by a stray dog.
A video shared by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on their Twitter handle showcased Arjun meeting Yudhvir Singh, where both greeted each other warmly.
Also Read | As Arjun Tendulkar finds his feat in IPL, a look at father-son duos who played for India
During their interaction, Arjun revealed that he had been bitten by a dog on May 13. The dog bite has affected him to the extent that he was unable to bowl at the nets.
Mumbai se aaya humara dost. 🤝💙 pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023
Fans, deeply concerned about Arjun's well-being, have flooded social media with prayers for his swift recovery.
