Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut, albeit in a losing cause

  • Jan 15 2021, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 18:21 ist
Budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar. Credit: AFP Photo

Budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai senior team debut on Friday in an Elite E League group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which the hosts lost by eight wickets against Haryana here.

In the match being played at the suburban BKC ground, Mumbai made 143 after opting to bat first, a target which Haryana overhauled in 17.4 overs.

Left-arm speedster Arjun had an off day with the ball as he returned with unimpressive figures of 1/34 in the three overs that he bowled.

The junior Tendulkar dismissed Haryana opener Chaitya Bishnoi (4) cheaply after he edged a delivery to wicketkeeper Aditya Tare to claim his maiden wicket for the Mumbai senior team.

While batting, Arjun didn't get a chance to face a ball as Mumbai were bundled out in 19.3 overs.

Haryana then rode on one-down Himanshu Rana's blazing unbeaten 75 off 53 balls to chase down the target with consummate ease.

The 21-year-old Arjun has now qualified for the IPL auctions as he has made his debut for the Mumbai team.

Tendulkar junior was added to the Mumbai squad, along with another pacer Krutik Hanagavadi, by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee, after the BCCI permitted a total of 22 players to be selected.

Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has been seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and represented the India U-19 team when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018. 

